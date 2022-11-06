Mina Kimes points to uncertainty at the Titans' QB position as well as the Chiefs' explosive offense as to why she's taking Kansas City to win. (0:43)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tannehill was listed as questionable because of an ankle injury but will be unable to play after testing the ankle during pregame warm-ups.

Leading up to Sunday, Tannehill practiced on Wednesday and Friday with his right ankle heavily taped. But he missed practice on Thursday.

Tannehill had previously made 49 consecutive starts for Tennessee, a franchise record for quarterbacks, before missing last week's game against the Houston Texans.

Tennessee will turn to rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who make his second consecutive start. In his first career start last week, Willis went 6-of-10 for 55 yards with one interception and no touchdowns in a 17-10 win over the Texans.

"It's a great football environment," Willis said on Friday of Kansas City. "They'll have 80,000 people yelling at us. That's what you play for. They have a really good defense. We just have to go out there and execute the offense."

The Titans used the standard game-day elevation from the practice squad for quarterback Logan Woodside on Saturday. Woodside will serve as Tennessee's backup quarterback.