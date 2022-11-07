Lamar Jackson discusses his relationship with coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens' mentality after bouncing back from early-season struggles. (2:01)

NEW ORLEANS -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson will make his 2022 debut on "Monday Night Football."

Jackson, 35, was elevated on Monday from the Ravens' practice squad, along with wide receiver Binjimen Victor. In his 15th NFL season, Jackson provides a much-needed deep threat for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who are hurting in the passing game.

Baltimore's No. 1 wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, is out for the season with a foot injury, and Demarcus Robinson is questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Saints after injuring his groin in Friday's practice. The only healthy wide receivers on the Ravens' active roster were Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace and James Proche II.

Jackson, who was signed to Baltimore's practice squad on Oct. 19, hasn't played since the 2021 season finale. On Thursday, Lamar Jackson said of DeSean Jackson: "He's still the same DeSean to me -- from what I grew up seeing. We're just going to have to see when he gets on that field."

He ranks 36th on the NFL's all-time receiving list with 11,110 yards. This is the sixth team for Jackson, who has previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.