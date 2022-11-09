Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is expected to practice Thursday for the first time since last week's NFL trade deadline.

Texans coach Lovie Smith added Wednesday that he expects Cooks to fully participate in both of Houston's remaining practices this week.

Cooks did not play in last Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles because of personal reasons. The nine-year veteran was upset that he wasn't traded before the deadline and voiced his frustrations on Twitter.

"Don't take a man's kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted a few minutes after the Nov. 1 deadline passed. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

The biggest issue that prevented any potential trade involving Cooks was his 2023 contract, which is set to pay him $18 million fully guaranteed.

Cooks was present at Wednesday's practice but didn't physically participate, as it was his standard veteran off day. He leads the Texans with 354 receiving yards and 32 receptions.