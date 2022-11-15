Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL regular season.

Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- have evaluated how teams are stacking up through 10 weeks.

After a weekend that featured some wild finishes, there is a shuffle in top 10 of our rankings. Who is No. 1 after the Philadelphia Eagles' loss on Monday night? How did the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills fare after overtime losses? And which team made the biggest jump in the rankings this week? All of those questions are answered below.

In addition to our updated rankings, we checked in with NFL Nation reporters across the league and asked them for an update on the player or coach they put on "hot seat watch" in our preseason Power Rankings. Have the seats cooled off in the first half of the season, or are they starting to heat up?

Let's get to it.

Week 10 ranking: 2

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Temperature of seat right now: Hot

Edwards-Helaire played just four snaps and didn't get the ball in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, while Isiah Pacheco ran for 82 yards and Jerick McKinnon caught six passes. It's too early to say Edwards-Helaire won't again have an impact on the Chiefs, but it seems a foregone conclusion that the Chiefs will decline the fifth-year option on his contract next year. -- Adam Teicher

Week 10 ranking: 1

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Jalen Hurts

Temperature of seat right now: Cold

With Hurts eligible for a contract extension after the season and the Eagles holding two first-round picks in April's quarterback-rich draft, this was widely viewed as a prove-it year for Hurts -- and he definitely has so far. He is squarely in the MVP discussion thanks in large part to his passing improvements. Entering Monday's game against the Commanders, Hurts' completion rate sat at 68.2% -- sixth best in the NFL and up nearly seven points from last year's mark (61.3%). -- Tim McManus

Week 10 ranking: 4

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: C Garrett Bradbury

Temperature of seat right now: Cold

The Vikings' new leadership group committed to evaluating Bradbury this season, and he has rewarded that decision. Bradbury has played all but two snaps and ranks No. 10 in ESPN Analytics' run block win rate metric. As for concern about past struggles in pass protection, he ranks No. 17 in the pass block win rate metric. Add it all up, and Bradbury has been an above-average center in 2022 and is on his way to being a priority free agent this winter. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 10 ranking: 6

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: CB Noah Igbinoghene

Temperature of seat right now: Hot (but tolerable)

Igbinoghene turned in noteworthy performances against the Vikings and Steelers in Week 6 and Week 7, respectively, recording a winning interception against Pittsburgh. He has logged 37 total snaps in two games since, which is an upward trend from the healthy scratches he was logging at the beginning of the season. He still has a long way to go toward solidifying a long-term roster spot, and his fifth-year option is likely all but declined at this point. But this coaching staff appreciates his work ethic and demeanor. All hope is not yet abandoned. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 10 ranking: 3

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Temperature of seat right now: Lukewarm

After recent events, there is a case to be made that Dorsey's seat is hot, but that seems a bit strong. The Bills lead the league in yards per play (6.5) and third-down conversion percentage (52.4%), but they haven't scored a second-half touchdown in three games (the last one was in the Week 6 win over Kansas City). Recent performances by Josh Allen have played a significant role in the shortcomings (two interceptions in three consecutive games for the first time in his career), but the offensive struggles certainly also fall on Dorsey, who has work to do to get things back on track. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 10 ranking: 7

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: LB Patrick Queen

Temperature of seat right now: Lukewarm

Queen has found his niche playing alongside newly acquired Roquan Smith, producing the best season of his three-year career as a weakside linebacker. He leads the Ravens with 58 tackles and has recorded 3.5 sacks. "He's becoming one of the dominant linebackers," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You kind of see him growing up right before our eyes." But Queen's future is uncertain in Baltimore. The Ravens' priority will be signing Smith to a long-term extension, which decreases the chances of Baltimore picking up Queen's fifth-year option this offseason. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 10 ranking: 11

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Daniel Jones

Temperature of seat right now: Cold

The Giants' starting quarterback, an impending free agent, has played the best football of his career. Jones is eighth in the NFL with a 60.2 QBR. That's almost eight points higher than his career average. Jones has also seemingly solved his turnover problem. His four turnovers are the second fewest among quarterbacks who have started all their teams' games this season. With each win, it's looking more and more likely that Jones returns next year. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 10 ranking: 10

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: OT Mike McGlinchey

Temperature of seat right now: Lukewarm

McGlinchey has had his struggles, most notably in a loss to Kansas City, but the 49ers still believe he's having a solid year. Among tackles, he ranks in the middle of the pack in ESPN Analytics' pass block win rate. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season and though the Niners would like to bring him back, that's going to depend largely on how his market shakes out. That's hard to project right now, but solid offensive linemen usually do well on the open market. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 10 ranking: 5

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: Coach Mike McCarthy

Temperature of seat right now: Lukewarm

No matter what the Cowboys did in the regular season, McCarthy's success was always going to be determined by the playoffs. There are issues that need to be fixed, especially the run defense. But McCarthy deserves a ton of credit for keeping the Cowboys afloat during Dak Prescott's five-game absence. Yet he was brought to Dallas to do what Jason Garrett couldn't do -- get past the divisional round. Once the playoffs roll around, the clocks reset for McCarthy and Prescott. -- Todd Archer

Week 10 ranking: 8

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: WR Denzel Mims

Temperature of seat right now: Cold

Mims requested a trade at the end of the preseason (request denied) and was a healthy scratch for the first six games. Although his future is in doubt, he has emerged over the past three games as a useful player. Ironically, he got a chance because another player (WR Elijah Moore) was deactivated for a game after requesting a trade. Mims has only four receptions, including a huge third-down catch, but his attitude has improved, according to the coaches. It will be interesting to see what happens with his role with WR Corey Davis (knee) expected to return this week. -- Rich Cimini

Week 10 ranking: 12

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Ryan Tannehill

Temperature of seat right now: Cold

Tannehill missed two games before returning to post his best passing performance since the season opener by completing 19 of 36 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. The Titans are going to keep relying on the rushing attack and asking Tannehill to make a play or two per game to help them win while not turning the football over. So far, his eight touchdowns to three interceptions fit the bill. The proverbial clock started ticking on Tannehill when Tennessee drafted Malik Willis, but the Titans have remained steadfast that the rookie's development will be a ground-up process. Expect to see Tannehill back next season. -- Turron Davenport

Week 10 ranking: 9

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Drew Lock

Temperature of seat right now: Cold

The Seahawks want to re-sign Lock this offseason for the same reason they wanted to acquire him from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade: They believe he has the makings of a starting quarterback. Lock didn't get blown out in Seattle's QB battle so much as he started in the trail position and didn't have enough time to catch Geno Smith, especially after an ill-timed bout with COVID-19 halted his momentum. Lock's viability as a starter remains to be seen, but the Seahawks could do much worse than re-signing him to remain Smith's backup. -- Brady Henderson

Week 10 ranking: 13

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: CB Eli Apple

Temperature of seat right now: Boiling hot

Whether it was a benching or an injury situation, it's very clear Apple's long-term future in Cincinnati is in question after the season. Rookie CB Cam Taylor-Britt supplanted Apple during the second half of the team's Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Taylor-Britt was a second-round pick in 2022, the same year Apple signed a one-year extension with the Bengals. Though, Apple will start the rest of the year with Chidobe Awuzie out for the season, giving him an opportunity to show to others in the NFL that he can be a starter in 2023. -- Ben Baby

Week 10 ranking: 14

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: Adviser/OL coach Matt Patricia

Temperature of seat right now: Hot

Bill Belichick's belief that a good coach can be moved to any position -- even if his primary background is on the other side of the football -- is being put to the test. One of Belichick's primary concerns has to be that QB Mac Jones, after a promising rookie season, hasn't taken the expected Year 2 jump. Belichick thinks highly of Patricia, who will likely always have a spot on his staff, but the results to date spark questions about whether Patricia's current position is the right fit. -- Mike Reiss

Week 10 ranking: 17

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Kyle Trask

Temperature of seat right now: Warm

Kyle Trask did enough in preseason to satisfy his critics and his cheering squad. He showed glimpses of poise, but the growth just hasn't been at the rate that evokes any confidence if suddenly he's thrust into a No. 2 role. This season, he has been inactive every game. -- Jenna Laine

Week 10 ranking: 15

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: DL Jerry Tillery (cut on Nov. 10)

Coach Brandon Staley said there came a point when it was apparent that both sides needed to move on. "Where we're headed as a team wasn't going to be compatible with Jerry and where he's trying to go," Staley said. Tillery appeared in seven games this season and recorded a sack and forced fumble. -- Lindsey Thiry

Week 10 ranking: 18

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Carson Wentz

Temperature of seat right now: Hot

He's somewhere between lukewarm and hot but given his past few seasons, and the scrutiny he faces, Wentz's seat always trends toward hot. He has missed the past four games while on injured reserve. Wentz started off strong, with seven touchdown passes in the first two games, but in the next four games he threw three touchdown passes and the offense scored a combined 47 points. The issues don't all stem from Wentz -- he's a byproduct of shaky pass protection while also learning a new offense. But his contract is not guaranteed beyond this season, so even though Washington gave up multiple draft picks for him, Wentz will have to play well and show improvement once he returns. -- John Keim

Week 10 ranking: 24

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: LT David Bakhtiari

Temperature of seat right now: Lukewarm

Just when it seems like Bakhtiari is full go, his knee issue flares up. For example, two weeks ago at Detroit, he dropped out at halftime and then decided he was good to go for the game's final series. Last month at Washington, his knee didn't feel right the day before the game and he was a scratch despite practicing most of the week. The Packers might have a tough decision to make this offseason because he is a great player when available, but he is due a lot of money ($17.5 million in salary and bonuses) next season. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 10 ranking: 23

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Temperature of seat right now: Hot

Kingsbury is still on the hot seat, which would've started burning up beneath him if Arizona had lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. But the win didn't cool his backside. He's still under the microscope at 4-6. Another couple of losses and the bye week might be longer than just a weekend. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 10 ranking: 16

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: DL Marlon Davidson (cut on Oct. 25)

The Falcons cut Davidson from injured reserve after two lackluster seasons and 29 tackles with one sack, one tackle for loss and his career highlight for Atlanta -- an interception return for a touchdown against Tom Brady in 2021. Another player to watch on the hot seat would be QB Marcus Mariota. Among the fan base, there are major questions and he has become a polarizing topic. He has done good things for Atlanta, particularly running the ball and getting the Falcons in the right plays, but his issues with accuracy (61.9% completion percentage) and his decision-making leads to questions about his medium- and long-term future as Atlanta's starter. -- Michael Rothstein

Week 10 ranking: 27

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: Coach Frank Reich (fired Nov. 7)

Unfortunately for Reich, we nailed this one. He was fired in the midst of his fifth season after a 26-3 loss to the Patriots. Reich was beset by a revolving door of quarterbacks during his tenure, leading to slow starts to seasons and inconsistent results. He is still highly regarded and will want to coach again. We'll see what the marketplace thinks of him in the coming months. As for his replacement, Jeff Saturday, he's embarking on an endeavor unprecedented in the modern era -- becoming a head coach without any college or pro experience. He'll either revolutionize NFL hiring or be a funny footnote in history. -- Stephen Holder

Week 10 ranking: 19

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: S Taylor Rapp

Temperature of seat right now: Lukewarm

Taylor Rapp was a candidate for the hot seat during the preseason in part because it's tough for a team to have many candidates six months after winning the Super Bowl. Rapp was the choice because he was entering the final season of his rookie contract, and Los Angeles has not typically re-signed safeties to big contracts. The two safeties the Rams drafted in April, Quentin Lake (sixth round) and Russ Yeast (seventh round) have combined for only one defensive snap, but the team could still choose to move on from Rapp when he hits free agency -- Sarah Barshop

Week 10 ranking: 20

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: Coach Kevin Stefanski

Temperature of seat right now: Lukewarm

Sure, Stefanski has been without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is set to return in Week 13 after an 11-game suspension. Even so, the 3-6 Browns have massively underachieved to this point. Stefanski has done well calling plays for an offense that ranks in the top 10 in efficiency. But the team overall, especially defensively, has performed far below its talent level. Unless the bottom completely falls out, Stefanski's job probably isn't in jeopardy yet. But his seat is warming up -- and could be on the line in Watson's first full Browns season in 2023. -- Jake Trotter

Week 10 ranking: 21

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Jameis Winston

Temperature of seat right now: Hot

Jameis Winston was injured in Week 1, and the team sat him in favor of Andy Dalton in Week 4 after Winston's several failed attempts to play through it. But with the team's record in free fall and two straight weeks of offensive struggles, it doesn't seem out of the question that Winston could play again this season. For now, Winston is in limbo, both for 2022 and his future in New Orleans beyond this season. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 10 ranking: 25

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: S Eddie Jackson

Temperature of seat right now: Cold

The Bears have an important decision to make with Jackson if they envision him as part of their long-term plans with his $13 million base salary in 2023. As far as his on-field production, the free safety has made the most of his bounce-back season and while Chicago's defense has struggled, Jackson has provided leadership and stability in the secondary. Jackson is tied for the second-most interceptions in the NFL (four), has allowed a 73.5 passer rating when targeted and is the Bears' active leader in tackles (51). His coverage skills look like how he performed in 2019, and his ability against the run has been an overall positive. -- Courtney Cronin

play 1:20 Rex Ryan: Justin Fields is the future Rex Ryan and Ryan Clark discuss Justin Fields' recent success running the ball in the Bears offense.

Week 10 ranking: 26

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: RT Jawaan Taylor

Temperature of seat right now: Cold

Taylor has been better in 2022 than he was in his first three seasons when he gave up a league-high 40 sacks in 49 games and had a pass block win rate of 84.5% (which ranked 56th among offensive tackles). Taylor has given up four sacks and has a pass block win rate of 87.6% (39th among tackles), and he had a two-game stretch earlier in the season when he played the best football of his career. He has done enough for the Jaguars to consider signing him to an extension -- but the team could still let him walk and go with third-year player Walker Little in 2023 because it's already over the projected cap and has four players with cap hits of $19 million or more already on the books. -- Michael DiRocco

Week 10 ranking: 29

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: ILB Devin Bush

Temperature of seat right now: Lukewarm

To be clear, this isn't a referendum on Bush's performance this season. The Steelers' 2019 first-round pick has played pretty well this season, racking up 47 combined tackles and 3.5 stuffs. Bush responded well to Brian Flores' addition to the coaching staff, and head coach Mike Tomlin is pleased with Bush's performance so far, saying that he was starting to perform to his pre-ACL tear level. The Steelers, though, didn't pick up Bush's fifth-year option, making him a free agent after this season. There's still the possibility he could return on a short-term deal like the one safety Terrell Edmunds signed in the 2022 offseason. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 10 ranking: 22

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Russell Wilson

Temperature of seat right now: Hot

Hot, in a he's not going anywhere -- he signed a five-year, $245 million extension in September -- but he better find some touchdowns or he's going to need a space shuttle heat shield kind of way. The Broncos are the lowest-scoring team in the league, their offensive line is decimated by injuries, their best running back and one of their best receivers are on injured reserve, and two other receivers are also hurt. Other than that, things are fine. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 10 ranking: 30

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Jared Goff

Temperature of seat right now: Hot

Not much has changed since the offseason. Goff is aware this is a huge year for his career, as he's trying to prove he's still a starter in the league in case the Lions decide to go in another direction come the offseason. Goff and the Lions' offense got off to a hot start, leading the league in points per game through the first four weeks, before going cold with five straight losses. But they have recently turned it around with back-to-back wins for the first time since Weeks 6-7 of the 2020 season. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 10 ranking: 31

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: Coach Matt Rhule (fired on Oct. 10)

Rhule's seat definitely got too hot. Interim coach Steve Wilks isn't on a hot seat, as he has done an admirable job thus far going 2-3 with some tough decisions, particularly at quarterback. But if he wants to keep the job full time in 2023, Wilks will have to get this team close to .500 and remain a factor in a weak NFC South that is still winnable. -- David Newton

Week 10 ranking: 28

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: DE Clelin Ferrell

Temperature of seat right now: Hot

Considering Ferrell was a surprisingly healthy scratch for Sunday's stunning loss to the Colts, despite being somewhat productive for an unproductive defense, well, that's not a good omen, right? Ferrell, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 draft, has 10 tackles, a pass defended and 0.5 sacks in eight games with no starts, for an underachieving 2-7 team. Writing on the wall? Stay tuned. -- Paul Gutierrez

Week 10 ranking: 32

Who was on the hot seat in preseason: QB Davis Mills

Temperature of seat right now: Hot

The Texans' games have mostly come down to the fourth quarter. There have been a few games in which Mills had the opportunity to lead the team to a win with his arm. But he just hasn't. The final quarter is his worst, as he has a passer rating of 62 and has thrown five interceptions with only two touchdowns. The offense has averaged 3.3 points in the fourth quarter, ranked for 30th in the NFL. And the Texans have converted only eight third downs in the fourth quarter, which also ties for 30th in the NFL. For Mills to prove he is the Texans' QB of the future, he needs to make plays in the final frame. -- DJ Bien-Aime