NEW ORLEANS, La. -- A status conference for a battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been pushed back to Jan. 23, 2023, according to court records.

Kamara also has a preliminary hearing now set for March 1, 2023.

The continuation of the initial hearing, the fifth this year, makes it unlikely the NFL would hand down any suspension during the 2022 season.

Kamara is facing a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is accused of being one of several men who injured someone outside of a Las Vegas nightclub last February.

A civil lawsuit was filed against Kamara last month by Darnell Greene Jr., the man who alleges he was attacked. The lawsuit alleges that Kamara and three other men beat Greene and stomped on him when he was on the floor unconscious outside the nightclub on the morning of Feb. 5.

Greene's lawsuit asks for a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages of no less than $10 million. It seeks $5 million in actual damages for "pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses" and $5 million in exemplary damages.

The 27-year-old Kamara has made the Pro Bowl for the past five seasons and had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 13 games last season. He ranks 22nd in the NFL this season with 443 rushing yards.