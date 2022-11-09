FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said his hyperextended right knee is feeling better after the bye week, but he is not ready to say he will play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

After a prolonged warmup and rehab session, Elliott took some snaps during team drills Wednesday.

"I just need to get some more reps, just to see where I'm at," he said.

Elliott is wearing a brace on his knee, although he said it is smaller than the one he used last year when he played through a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament.

"It has limitations just so it can keep that knee secure," Elliott said.

Elliott did not play in the Cowboys' Oct. 30 win against the Chicago Bears. It was just the second game he has missed because of injury in his career. Tony Pollard had 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he wants to make sure Elliott could handle a full complement before committing to him on the gameday roster. He said he had situations in his past with the Packers where he went with fewer running backs and it came back to bite him. The Cowboys have Pollard and Malik Davis on the 53-man roster and could call up Qadree Ollison from the practice squad if Elliott can't play.

"My point is I'm very conscientious of that," McCarthy said. "So we'll watch Zeke work throughout the week and have a good idea where he is."

Elliott played with the knee injury last year but it limited his effectiveness. With nine regular-season games remaining, he said he is looking at the bigger picture.

"I would say there is urgency, but I think what's important is just making sure my knee is good and ready to go," he said. "I think that's the priority. The priority is the long run. I plan to play deep into the playoffs, so the long game is definitely the priority."