Eli Manning might've found another career to pursue after retiring from football.

On Tuesday, the former New York Giants quarterback linked up with rapper Fivio Foreign, whose real name is Maxie Lee Ryles III, for a studio session. Foreign tweeted his excitement about meeting with the two-time Super Bowl Champion ahead of the get-together.

I'm goin to the studio w Eli Manning 😂🔥🔥 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) November 8, 2022

Manning came dressed for the occasion, rocking a yellow hoodie from French fashion company Celine, a matching bucket hat and an icy chain. Former Giants teammate and center Shaun O'Hara was also present for the meeting with Foreign. The trio recorded themselves enjoying adult beverages in the studio during their session.

Hottest track of the year dropping soon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yxg2zi7Aor — New York Giants (@Giants) November 9, 2022

There could be a musical release coming from Manning, O'Hara and Foreign in the future. The Giants Twitter account made album art featuring the group with the title "Giants on 3," a play on the Foreign's upcoming single, "1 on 3." The rapper added more speculation to a drop by retweeting New York's post.

Y'all ready for this tho ? 👀😂🔥🔥 https://t.co/r118qQqMYN — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) November 9, 2022

It's unknown when the song will come out, but Manning dropping a few bars could be worth a listen when it releases.