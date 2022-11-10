ASHBURN, Va. -- The agent for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson took issue with the team invoking his client's shooting in their preemptive response to the District of Columbia Attorney General's upcoming announcement regarding the organization.

Earlier Wednesday, the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced he would being holding a 1 p.m. news conference on Thursday to "make a major announcement related to the Washington Commanders."

It is presently unknown what Racine will be announcing. His office has been investigating the Commanders for more than six months, as has the Virginia attorney general, over allegations that the organization engaged in financial improprieties. The U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has also opened a criminal investigation into the allegations, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ESPN last week.

A Commanders spokesperson, in a statement Wednesday night, pushed back on the attorney general's possible announcement and in doing so made reference to Robinson, who in August was shot twice in the right leg during a robbery attempt while going to a restaurant in D.C.

"Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight," the statement began. "Despite the out -of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to "make a major announcement" related to the organization tomorrow."

Robinson needed surgery on his right knee, but he did not suffer any internal damage and was able to play in a game six weeks later, becoming a feel-good story for the franchise.

His agent, Ryan Williams, was unaware of Robinson's inclusion in the statement until it became public.

"Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class," Williams wrote in a tweet. "And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them."

The Commanders did not respond to messages seeking further comment on their statement.

The D.C. Metro police have arrested two suspects in connection with Robinson's shooting. The D.C. Attorney General's office is not responsible for prosecuting armed robbery or attempted murder, which falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Attorney General's office since it's a federal district.

The statement from the Commanders spokesperson continued, "The Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG's investigation for nearly a year. As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts. It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players."