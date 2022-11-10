BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said he will play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after missing Cleveland's last three games with a concussion.

"Can't wait," the two-time Pro Bowler said Thursday, of playing again.

Ward suffered the concussion in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. After Cleveland's bye this past weekend, he returned to practice Monday. Though he's been a limited participant in practice so far, Ward left no doubt that he would be playing in Miami.

Ward's imminent return is key for the Browns, who, at 3-5, are trying to hang around in the AFC playoff race. Cleveland faces one of the top receiving duos in the league in Miami's Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who rank first and fifth in the league in receiving yards, respectively.