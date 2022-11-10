The Las Vegas Raiders will place Darren Waller on injured reserve, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, in a move that will sideline the star tight end for at least four more games.

Waller has missed Las Vegas' last three games because of a strained left hamstring. The former Pro Bowler was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but the source told Schefter that Waller aggravated the injury, prompting the Raiders to place him on IR.

Waller, 30, also dealt with an injury to his right hamstring during training camp but signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Raiders before the start of the season.

A former sixth-round draft selection of the Ravens, Waller has missed eight of the Raiders' last 14 regular-season games. He has 16 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown in five games this season.