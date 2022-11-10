Dan Graziano and Rob Ninkovich discuss the likelihood of whether Josh Allen will play and his importance to the Bills. (2:05)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media for a second straight day as he deals with an injury to his right elbow.

Allen did briefly walk out of the team's field house wearing a sleeve on his right arm. He was not in practice attire. Allen did not participate at all in Wednesday's practice but was out on the field with the team during the portion closed to the media.

"He was still joking around and laughing and pranking guys and asking crazy questions," pass-rusher Von Miller said Wednesday. "He was the same exact Josh that he's always been."

Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen on Monday. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bills coach Sean McDermott described Allen as "day-to-day" and said, "We'll see," when asked if the quarterback will play vs. the Vikings. Allen has not missed a game since 2018, when he missed four also because of a UCL injury in his right elbow.

Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would start in Allen's place if he is unable to play. Keenum won two games with the Cleveland Browns last year.

"I'm doing the same thing I do every week, I prepare to play every week, every day, every period, every practice, every meeting," Keenum said. "So it's the same just got a few more reps today. I feel great, feel great with the communication, the mindset of the team with [offensive coordinator Ken] Dorsey and the communication from Sean everybody and taking it a day at a time."

Allen was injured during the last drive of the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets when defensive lineman Bryce Huff hit Allen's throwing arm, resulting in a strip sack recovered by Buffalo.

After the hit, Allen was seen holding his right elbow and trying to shake out his arm.

Two plays after the hit, Allen threw a 69.3-yard pass intended for wide receiver Gabe Davis -- the longest pass attempt over the past six seasons, per NFL Next Gen stats. It fell incomplete and ended the game.

The quarterback has accounted for 82% of the Bills' total yardage and 92% of the offense's touchdowns, both highest in the league.

"Josh makes the wheels a little bit more greasy, of course, because he's just, he's just special," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "So, it's just like of course it's not easy when he's out there. Things do happen when he's out there. So, he do make the wheels a little greasy but they got to turn."

The Bills are dealing with a variety of other injuries. Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) was working to the side during Wednesday's practice, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) did not appear to be participating, CB Kaiir Elam was working to the side during a portion of practice and pass-rusher Greg Rousseau was not present.