HOUSTON -- Texans wideout Brandin Cooks admitted to being frustrated on Thursday, speaking publicly for the first time since the NFL's trade deadline passed on Nov. 1.

The Texans are 1-6-1, which is part of the reason why Cooks hoped to be traded to a contender.

"For me personally, I just at the end of the day want to win and compete now," Cooks said. "That's been my thought process."

Cooks leads the Texans in receiving with 354 yards and 32 receptions. But the Texans couldn't find a trade partner mainly because of Cooks' 2023 contract, which is set to pay him $18 million fully guaranteed.

After Cooks wasn't traded, he didn't play in last Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles because of personal reasons. He is expected to play this Sunday as the Texans travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants.

The frustrations go beyond the on-field product. But the nine-year veteran declined to elaborate on those reasons for wanting to be dealt at the deadline.

"I was frustrated, absolutely. I want to win, that's not the case," Cooks said. "That's what's going on. That's the way I expressed my emotion. I think we all want to win. We're all frustrated in some sense ... That's some of it, but like I said, as far as going into depth, I'm gonna keep that internal."

Minutes after the trade deadline passed, Cooks sent out a cryptic tweet to voice his frustration.

"Don't take a man's kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Cross the line with my playing career."

Cooks declined to explain the "lies" comment on Thursday.

In the offseason, the Texans will have to revisit Cooks' future with the team, but he isn't thinking that far ahead.

"How I'm feeling right now, take it day-by-day process," Cooks said. "I'm here now, for the time being and as far as everything else getting worked out, we will keep that internal."