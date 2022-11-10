ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson said he didn't pay any attention to a team statement that referenced his gunshot incident earlier this year when trying to counter an announcement by the District of Columbia attorney general's office.

Robinson said he spoke to Washington coach Ron Rivera Wednesday night and again Thursday morning. Rivera addressed the team about it Thursday morning.

"I told him how I felt about it and put it past me," Robinson said. "I can't control that. I'm just going to continue doing what I've been doing."

On Wednesday evening, the team released a statement responding to D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine's announcement of a news conference the following day to make a major announcement regarding their investigation into the Commanders.

"Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight," the statement began. "Despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to 'make a major announcement' related to the organization tomorrow."

Robinson said it's difficult to move past the incident when it keeps coming up, whether in situations like this or in interviews. He would like for it to be put aside so he can be known for his football exploits and not this incident. Robinson was shot on Aug. 28 while going out to eat in D.C. The running back, who needed surgery after the shooting, played in his first game six weeks later.

"I wish it would be like that, but the reality is it will take a while for it to die all the way down," Robinson said. "I've got to be stronger than what I'm up against. That's been the case ever since it happened. I have to continue to do that."

Teammate Charles Leno Jr. didn't like that Robinson's situation was used in the statement.

"Everyone wants to be PC, but of course it's upsetting," Leno said. "He should never have been a part of that situation. I'll just leave it at that. ... His feelings and what he's gone through should have been a completely separate deal."

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke called it a "little frustrating."

"Every week it seems like something pops up, but as players we have to weed that out and focus on ball," he said.

Rivera said that with a game at 8-0 Philadelphia on Monday, they can't spend any time dwelling on off-field topics.

"We're trying to focus in on what's on the field," Rivera said. "We can't control that portion of it. Again, what we control is the football aspect of it, what our players do, what our team does on the football field, and we're going to remain focused on that."