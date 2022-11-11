Laviska Shenault Jr. scores 41-yard TD for Panthers on wet night against Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After spending most of the first half running up the middle, the Carolina Panthers caught the Atlanta Falcons off guard with a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage that Laviska Shenault Jr. turned into a 41-yard touchdown Thursday night. The play, officially a run, gave the Panthers a 10-0 lead with 4:34 left in the half in a steady rain fueled by Tropical Storm Nicole.

Shenault lined up on the right side and ran a bubble route to the left. Quarterback PJ Walker connected with him a few yards behind the line of scrimmage, and the wide receiver, thanks to good blocks from DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr. on the outside, rambled untouched down the sideline for the touchdown.

The 41-yard score was the second-longest rushing touchdown by a wide receiver this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Rashid Shaheed of the New Orleans Saints had a 44-yard rushing score in Week 6.