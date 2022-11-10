MUNICH -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. has cleared the concussion protocol and is making the trip to Munich for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Winfield, one of the Bucs' top defensive playmakers who made the full-time switch to nickelback this year, has been out since suffering a hit to the helmet while making a tackle in Week 7. He missed games against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.

Starting left guard Luke Goedeke, wide receiver Russell Gage and inside linebacker J.J. Russell will not make the trip because of injuries. The Bucs left Tampa at 5 p.m. ET. and are set to arrive in Munich at 9 a.m. CET.

Goedeke has been sidelined since suffering a foot injury in Week 7, and Gage has been out since injuring his hamstring, also in Week 7. Russell, who has played exclusively on special teams, suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9.

Goedeke's replacement, Nick Leverett, missed Thursday's practice with an illness but is still traveling.

Despite missing two games, Winfield's 3.0 sacks this season are tied for second most on the team. He is one of just four players who have notched a takeaway this season, something the Bucs haven't had in five games now, the last coming on a a sack-forced fumble of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in Week 5.

Winfield is also fourth on the team in tackles. He led the Bucs with three fumble recoveries last year.