TEMPE, Ariz. -- Former Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon pled guilty to one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor in Indiana, on Oct. 6, stemming from a May incident in which he assaulted a woman at her Indianapolis home.

A second charge, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, was dismissed.

Saxon was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended, and given one year of probation. He is required to complete a 26-week Batterers Intervention Program as a condition of his sentencing. If he successfully completes the terms of his plea without any violations, then his probation will become non-reporting. He filed a plea agreement on Oct. 4. It was accepted two days later.

Saxon was hired by Kingsbury on Feb. 6, 2019. He has been an assistant coach for 23 seasons and was an NFL player for eight years, playing for three teams, the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Saxon was given a no-contact order, which could be modified for custody or visitation. He also paid $625 in fines and court fees.

Saxon was put on paid administrative leave by the Cardinals on Aug. 5, nearly two months after he appeared in court and nearly three months after the incident occurred.

Court records said a warrant was issued for Saxon's arrest May 25 but was recalled June 8. Saxon posted a $2,000 bond. A week later, on June 15, a restraining order was issued during an initial hearing and Saxon was fitted with a GPS monitoring device, although it was removed July 21 against the state's objections.