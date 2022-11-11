EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It has been almost six weeks since Kenny Golladay last played in a game for the wide receiver-needy New York Giants. This appears to be the week for his return.

Barring a setback, Golladay is expected to play Sunday when the Giants, coming off a bye week, host the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.

"I'm optimistic that he should be ready to go," coach Brian Daboll said before Friday's practice.

Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants as a free agent last year, has two catches for 22 yards in four games (two starts) this season. He has missed the past four games because of a knee injury, was limited in practice this week and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday.

The veteran wide receiver told ESPN after Friday's practice that he felt good and was ready to go.

The bye week served the Giants well, as Golladay isn't the only player they should get back from injury in time for Sunday's game. Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) are also expected to return.

Flott has missed the past five games because of a calf injury, and Ximines has missed the past two with a quad problem.

Starting right tackle Evan Neal (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) remain sidelined.

The Giants (6-2) hope Golladay can provide a spark to their offense, even if it's a long shot. He has yet to catch a touchdown pass since joining the team and was benched prior to the injury.

New York's wide receivers have 875 receiving yards in eight games this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL, and just three touchdown receptions. The Giants rank 29th with 159.1 passing yards per game.

Golladay, 29, was playing less than 40% of the snaps when he was injured while trying to block in a Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But Golladay said earlier this week that he felt "pretty good" and thought he had a strong week of practice.

Golladay playing at anywhere near the level the Giants expected when they signed him could take this offense to a different level.

"At the end of the day, if you have anybody that comes out and plays at a high level, it can help the offense. Not just [Golladay]," running back Saquon Barkley said. "But whether it's myself, Daniel [Jones] or [Golladay], whoever it is, going out there and making plays is good for the team. That is what we need to do to come out and win this week."