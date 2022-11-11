Adam Schefter reports on Matthew Stafford being placed in the concussion protocol. (0:30)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is "making good progress and steady progression" through the concussion protocol and is questionable to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Stafford entered the concussion protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff determined that it was the "appropriate" move for the quarterback following the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McVay said earlier in the week. McVay said he didn't have any indication during the game that Stafford was dealing with any concussion symptoms.

McVay said Stafford, who did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, "got a good workout in" and "was out throwing and working" on Thursday. McVay said Stafford would be limited in practice on Friday.

McVay said the decision on whether Stafford can play "could go all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff."

"I think it would be silly of me to rule him out when you're talking about our quarterback, the guy that means so much to us if there's a possibility, while not being able to risk him," McVay said. "And that's kind of where we're at with that."

If Stafford cannot play against Arizona, quarterback John Wolford is expected to start in his place.

This season, Stafford has completed 68.4% of his passes for 1,928 yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

McVay also said guard Coleman Shelton and rookie running back Kyren Williams would be activated to the 53-man roster and would play on Sunday.