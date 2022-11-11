NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, safety Amani Hooker and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham have also been ruled out, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

Simmons missed his third consecutive week of practice since injuring an ankle against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. He aggravated the injury late in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs and now will miss his first game since Week 17 of 2020.

The fourth-year defensive lineman appeared in the locker room on Wednesday and Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot. Through eight games, Simmons has 5.5 sacks, 6 tackles for a loss and 9 quarterback hits.

Dupree, who has three sacks in five games, will be unavailable for the fourth time this season because of a hip injury that he suffered in September against the Buffalo Bills. The injury resurfaced last week against the Chiefs and caused him to miss the entire fourth quarter. He did not participate in practice this week.

The Titans will likely go with Rashad Weaver in place of Dupree, with Mario Edwards Jr. and Sam Okuayinonu also rotating in. Simmons will be replaced by defensive lineman Kevin Strong, with DeMarcus Walker and Naquan Jones seeing an increase in snaps Sunday.

Andrew Adams will start in place of Hooker for the fourth time this season. Dylan Cole will get his fourth start in place of Cunningham.