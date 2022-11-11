METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not have a status designation on Friday's injury report, making it likely he returns to the field for Sunday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Landy hasn't played since the Saints' Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Landry injured his ankle in Week 3 and played through it the next week, but ultimately ended up missing the next five games. He returned to practice last week and has practiced on a limited basis since then and has not yet been upgraded to a full participant.

The Saints have a significant injury list ahead of their game against in Pittsburgh. Linebacker Pete Werner and offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Andrus Peat have all been ruled out after leaving Monday's game early.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Mark Ingram continue to be out, and the Saints already lost wide receiver Michael Thomas for the season.

Lattimore has not played since getting injured in the Saints' Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.