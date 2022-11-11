Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the rest of the season, the team announced, after an MRI on Friday confirmed a torn Achilles tendon.

Jackson, 27, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He limped off the field and was in a boot in the locker room after the game.

Jackson, who had been dealing with an ankle injury, started nine games for the Panthers this season and finishes with 35 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended.

He re-signed with Carolina on a three-year deal during the offseason.