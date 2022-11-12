Field Yates explains why he sees the Eagles cruising to a victory when they matchup against the Commanders. (0:34)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders will receive a key reinforcement for their offense Monday with the return of receiver Jahan Dotson.

The rookie receiver was not listed on the injury report Saturday and will play for the first time since Week 4 when Washington (4-5) plays at the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0).

Dotson missed the past five games with a left hamstring injury. Dotson appeared ready to return after missing two games, but aggravated the injury on Oct. 20.

"He's looked good progressively each day," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "He's gotten better and better. [Friday] when he finished, he reported no soreness, and then this morning he reported no issues. We feel pretty comfortable moving forward. We don't expect him to have a setback."

Dotson returned to practice last week, albeit limited. He was a full participant in practice this week.

"It definitely feels better," Dotson said. "I gave it way more time to heal this time around and being very cautious with it has helped me get to the point I'm at today."

Dotson's return will help boost an offense that ranks 22nd in passing yards per game and 27th in net yards per attempt. He can take some pressure away from Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

In four games, Dotson caught 12 passes for 152 yards and four touchdowns. Dotson still leads Washington in touchdown receptions. He also was a key part in their red zone offense, with three catches -- all for scores.

Meanwhile, Rivera sounded pessimistic about defensive end Chase Young's chance to play Monday. Young is recovering from a torn right ACL and returned to practice on Nov. 2. But on Friday defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Young was still not doing everything at full speed.

Young has not yet been placed on the active roster. Rivera stressed that they're taking a long-term view when it comes to his recovery.

"We won't play him unless we feel he's ready to roll," Rivera said. "There are some things he's not comfortable doing... You can see his frustration because he wants it to happen now."