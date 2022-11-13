Field Yates thinks Geno Smith and his Seahawks team will have too much for Tom Brady and the Bucs in Germany. (0:45)

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in the NFL's first-ever game in Germany, held at Allianz Arena, home of Bundesliga power Bayern Munich.

The NFL has already played three games in Europe -- all in London -- this season. The league concludes its 2022 international series when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Nov. 21.

Because of the nine-hour time difference between Seattle and Munich, the Seahawks held two practices in less than 24 hours. After practicing in Seattle, the team spent 10 hours on a charter flight. After arriving in Munich Thursday afternoon, the players quickly stopped at their hotel and went back to the practice field.

"It's like the longest day ever," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Seahawks.com after the Thursday practice in Germany.

First practice in Germany vibes. 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/BT12IghZJN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 10, 2022

Tampa Bay arrived in Germany early Friday morning (ET).

+++ Tom Brady ist in Deutschland! 😱 +++



DAS IST KEINE ÜBUNG - DAS PASSIERT WIRKLICH ... 😍 (via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/ExlDlWvvmJ — NFL Deutschland (@NFLDeutschland) November 11, 2022

Here are some sights from the teams' time in Munich:

Fashion before the game

All denim matching the hair. pic.twitter.com/H7FNUt6P2n — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 13, 2022

The Bucs are in the building 👋 pic.twitter.com/UScNlbq6Hs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 13, 2022

Tom Brady gets new gear

Lederhosen are probably the most well-known, traditional German garb. The knee-length, leather breeches are a common sight at Oktoberfests around the world. Brady got his own pair during his first day in Munich.

Coaches who know titles

Carroll has two college football national titles and a Super Bowl win. His counterpart, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann, is just 35 years old and has already won the Bundesliga and the DFL-Supercup.

Repping the home team

Players from both teams sported Bayern shirts this week. Brady even got a customized No. 12 jersey.

12s around town

Seahawks fans are everywhere it seems.

The NFL said it had a queue of 800,000 people trying to get tickets to the game in a stadium that holds 70,000.

Markus Jantke, a 45-year-old German Bucs fan, went through some drama to get his tickets.

Fans of both teams had plenty of photo opportunities around Munich. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The day tickets went on sale to the general public in July, he happened to be driving to Munich and pulled over to a rest stop to join the queue.

"After half an hour of waiting and No. 400,000 on the waiting list, I quit and go on to Munich," Jantke told ESPN's Jenna Laine. "Twenty minutes later, I got a call from a friend. She asked if I wanted to go the game with her. ... Ten minutes later, another guy called me, 'Markus, I got four tickets!'"

Fans flock to Allianz Arena