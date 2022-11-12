Field Yates predicts the Steelers will break through against the Saints at home with a win. (0:45)

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will get one superstar defender back for Sunday's game against New Orleans, but they'll be without another.

The team announced the activation of T.J. Watt from injured reserve, but also ruled safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out (appendicitis) for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Typically, appendicitis, the swelling and inflammation of the appendix, is treated with surgery. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery in late July after his appendix, a pouch attached to the colon, ruptured.

Specifics of Fitzpatrick's appendicitis aren't known, but he will at least miss Sunday's game.

Fitzpatrick has three picks this season, including one returned for a touchdown. Earlier this week, the Steelers activated safety Damontae Kazee from IR, giving them more depth at the position. Fitzpatrick also missed the Steelers' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tre Norwood primarily filled in for him. The Steelers also activated S Elijah Riley from the practice squad.

Fitzpatrick isn't the only member of the secondary ruled out. The Steelers previously ruled out cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon and William Jackson III. Jackson, who the Steelers added from Washington at the trade deadline, was placed on IR with a lingering back injury, the team announced Saturday.