Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to play Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Tannehill missed the last two games with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday but was a full participant on Thursday and took part in Saturday's walkthrough with no issues.

Tannehill had previously made 49 consecutive starts for Tennessee, a franchise record for quarterbacks, before he suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 23.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis filled in for Tennessee in Tannehill's absence, helping to lead the Titans to a win over the Houston Texans in his first career start. He also started last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, an overtime loss, since Tannehill was unable to play after testing his ankle during pregame warm-ups.

The Titans head into Sunday's matchup with the Broncos with a 5-3 record.

NFL Network was first to report Tannehill's expected return on Sunday.