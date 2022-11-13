Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, very well might have played his last down in 2022.

Leonard is scheduled to meet with noted neck surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Monday to help determine whether he can play again this season, league sources told ESPN.

With Leonard already out a minimum of four games because of the IR move and the Colts having only eight games remaining, there is a growing chance that he will be shut down for 2022 and set his sights on returning in 2023, according to a source.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Friday that Leonard did not finish his workout Wednesday because something "felt different" with the back- and nerve-related issues he has been dealing with since undergoing surgery in June.

"They scanned him and they're working with him, evaluating him," Saturday said of the Colts' medical staff.

Leonard has played in just three games this season. He made his debut in Week 4 but suffered a broken nose and concussion in that game after a collision that bent his face mask. Leonard returned to action in Week 8 but now will be sidelined again after playing in the Colts' past two games.

It has been a frustrating several months for Leonard, who doctors discovered had an impinged nerve in his back that caused lower body pain. Leonard expanded on the slow progress earlier this week.

"Each week I've felt better, starting from my first week of practice, not being able to move and being stiff," he said. "In the past two games, I see myself moving around better. But we're still not there. The nerve still isn't firing in my calf."

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.