Dolphins' Trent Sherfield snags 14-yard pass for first TD of season

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put his team up two scores on the Cleveland Browns after a pinpoint touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield late in the second quarter.

On second-and-1 from the Browns' 14-yard line, Tagovailoa lofted a pass in the corner of the end zone to a not-yet-open Sherfield, who caught it before tapping both feet in bounds for his first touchdown of the season.

According to NFL NextGen Stats, Tagovailoa's pass had a 19.9% completion probability, and Sherfield had 0.9 yards of separation when the pass arrived.

The NFL's leader in QBR entering Week 10, Tagovailoa completed 14 of 17 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Miami leads Cleveland, 17-7 at halftime.