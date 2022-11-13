Chiefs' Kadarius Toney hops in for first touchdown of NFL career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kadarius Toney hopped his way into the end zone in the first quarter for his first touchdown with the Kansas City Chiefs and first as an NFL player.
Toney caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes along the right sideline and needed to hop on one foot to keep his balance and stay in bounds. The 6-yard touchdown pass put the Chiefs ahead of the Jaguars 7-0.
Kadarius Toney hops his way in for his first career touchdown!
