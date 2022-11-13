NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In a season in which the Denver Broncos' wide receiving corps has been beset with injuries, Jerry Jeudy was added to the list during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jeudy, who led a struggling offense in touchdown catches with three coming into the game, suffered a left ankle injury on the Broncos' first play from scrimmage. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson attempted to hit Jeudy on a throw up the left sideline, but Jeudy fell to the turf just as Wilson let go of the ball, and he immediately grabbed the back of his left ankle.

Jeudy, who was the Broncos' first-round draft pick in 2020, was helped into the injury tent in the Broncos' bench area before he was taken to the locker room on a golf cart.

Jeudy came into the game second on the team with 30 receptions and has the team's longest touchdown play of the season -- 67 yards in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeudy's injury comes as another blow to the wide receiver depth chart for the Broncos, as Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp and KJ Hamler suffered a hamstring injury and was a game-day inactive Sunday.

Tyrie Cleveland has also missed time. Undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil, who had been active for only one game this season and had not played, had a 66-yard touchdown reception Sunday on his first career reception in the NFL.