KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter after entering the concussion protocol.

Smith-Schuster took a hit from Jaguars safety Andre Cisco while trying to catch a pass. An official threw a flag on the play, but referee Brad Rogers announced there was no penalty.

The Chiefs' leading wide receiver this season (46 receptions, 615 yards), Smith-Schuster had two catches for 33 yards against the Jaguars.

Kansas City also lost right tackle Andrew Wylie for the game due to an elbow injury, while backup cornerback Chris Lammons was ruled out after entering the concussion protocol.