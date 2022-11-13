EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants got a rare big play in the passing game when Darius Slayton went for a 54-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter Sunday against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.

On third-and-9, quarterback Daniel Jones was falling backwards under heavy pressure when he slung a pass out wide to Slayton, who double-caught the ball well short of the first-down marker.

But Slayton cut inside past cornerback Jalen Pitre and raced down the left sideline. He hit 20.07 miles per hour, the fastest speed on a scoring play for the Giants this season, according to NextGen Stats.

The 51 yards after the catch was the most YAC on a receiving touchdown by a Giant since 2019. It was just the third reception over 40 or more yards by New York this season. It was Slayton's second touchdown grab of the season that gave the Giants their first double-digit lead of the year.

Slayton is now tied with rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.