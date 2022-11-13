Westbrook-Ikhinen sets career record with second TD to give Titans lead over Broncos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans found a way to get a much needed big play when wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught a pass from Ryan Tannehill for a 63-yard touchdown Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans took a 14-10 lead on the play over the Broncos.

In the third quarter, Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing dialed up a flea-flicker and Westbrook-Ikhine faked like he was blocking before dashing down the field. Westbrook-Ikhine then cut back toward the middle of the field and raced to the end zone for the touchdown.

The touchdown was Westbrook-Ikhine's second score of the day. He caught a 9-yard pass for a touchdown in the second quarter. Westbrook-Ikhiine's 119 yards and two touchdowns were both single-game career highs.

The 100-yard receiving performance by Westbrook-Ikhine is the first time a Titans receiver surpassed the 100-yard mark in a game this season. He only had caught one touchdown pass entering this week.