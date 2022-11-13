Lions' Jeff Okudah scores on pick-six vs. Bears

CHICAGO -- The second career interception for Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was off an errant pass from Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, who was Okudah's teammate at Ohio State.

Okudah scored off a 21-yard pick-six, as Fields, while being pressured, was attempting to throw a short pass to tight end Cole Kmet.

Prior to that play, the Lions hadn't registered a defensive touchdown since Week 8 of the 2019 season. It snapped a drought of 50 straight games without a defensive touchdown, the longest active drought in the NFL and twice as long as that of any other team, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

It was Fields' second pick-six of his career, as he threw one against the Packers last season as a rookie.