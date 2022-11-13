        <
        >

          Justin Jefferson's fourth-down catch, career-high 193 yards help Vikings prevail

          play
          Justin Jefferson makes 2 unbelievable catches in final minutes (0:38)

          Justin Jefferson comes up with two jaw-dropping catches in final minutes. (0:38)

          5:28 PM ET
          • ESPN

          ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Justin Jefferson caught a fourth-and-18 pass from Kirk Cousins, snatching the ball from Bills cornerback Cam Lewis, to help keep a Minnesota Vikings drive alive in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

          The Vikings had a 6% chance to win the game when Jefferson made the catch, one of 10 for 193 yards on the day.

          It was the longest fourth down converted by any team this season and longest fourth-down conversion by the Vikings since 2003, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

          Minnesota ended up giving up the ball at the goal line on downs to end the drive. But the Bills fumbled on their first play of the next series, and the Vikings recovered for a touchdown and the lead.

          LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and Draymond Green were some of the stars who watched the Vikings win 33-30 in overtime to improve to 8-1 this season.