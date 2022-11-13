Justin Jefferson comes up with two jaw-dropping catches in final minutes. (0:38)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Justin Jefferson caught a fourth-and-18 pass from Kirk Cousins, snatching the ball from Bills cornerback Cam Lewis, to help keep a Minnesota Vikings drive alive in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

The Vikings had a 6% chance to win the game when Jefferson made the catch, one of 10 for 193 yards on the day.

It was the longest fourth down converted by any team this season and longest fourth-down conversion by the Vikings since 2003, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

Oh my Jefferson — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) November 13, 2022

Wow Jefferson — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 13, 2022

JJ stop it 🔥 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) November 13, 2022

Justin. Jefferson. 4th and game. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 13, 2022

The young man is a terminator — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 13, 2022

Minnesota ended up giving up the ball at the goal line on downs to end the drive. But the Bills fumbled on their first play of the next series, and the Vikings recovered for a touchdown and the lead.

LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and Draymond Green were some of the stars who watched the Vikings win 33-30 in overtime to improve to 8-1 this season.

By FAR the game of the YEAR that was!! WOW WOW WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 13, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE GAME !!!! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 13, 2022

😱😱😱😱 the end of this Buffalo/Minn game is MADNESS!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 13, 2022