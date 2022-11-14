LAS VEGAS -- Jeff Saturday is 1-0.

The newly appointed interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday presided over a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game in his new role.

The Colts entered Sunday on a three-game losing streak and on the heels of the firing of fifth-year coach Frank Reich after last week's loss to the New England Patriots.

Saturday's hiring stunned the NFL, as he was not currently employed in the league. The six-time Pro Bowl selection who is enshrined in the Colts' ring of honor had been working as an ESPN NFL analyst right up until owner Jim Irsay tapped him to take the job.

But Saturday got a lift from the surprise return of quarterback Matt Ryan -- who the team previously said would be benched for the remainder of the season -- and a rejuvenated Jonathan Taylor. The All-Pro running back returned from an ankle injury to rush for 147 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown. Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a score in his first game in three weeks.

The Colts had to revamp their coaching staff on the fly this week, with Saturday mostly yielding the detail work to the offensive assistants, including first-time playcaller Parks Frazier.