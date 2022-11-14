MIAMI -- Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn triceps, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, ending his season after just 10 weeks.

Ogbah left Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns with what was described as an elbow injury and did not return.

He was in the first year of the four-year, $65 million extension that he signed this offseason and finishes the year with one sack in 9 games. Ogbah joins Nik Needham and Brandon Jones as the Dolphins' third defensive starter this year to sustain a season-ending injury.

The Dolphins first signed Ogbah in 2020 and he led the team in sacks in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. His injury leaves Miami down an edge rusher but the team recently traded for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

With Ogbah's absence, Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram and Andrew Van Ginkel will likely see an increase in snaps.