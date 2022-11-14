INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he didn't have an update on wide receiver Cooper Kupp's ankle injury, but noted "I just know it didn't look good. It didn't sound good."

Kupp left the Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter after injuring his ankle while attempting to catch a pass from quarterback John Wolford. Kupp appeared to grab his right ankle after the play, and was helped to the bench by the team's medical staff. He was checked out and then walked to the locker room. Kupp did not speak to the media after the game.

Kupp left the Rams' Week 8 game with a right ankle injury after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter. He spoke after that game, saying that initial testing pointed "towards dodging a bullet." He was on the Rams' injury report the following week but played in their Week 9 game.

This Rams offense has depended on Kupp this season: Entering Week 10, the wide receiver accounted for 35.7% of the Rams' catches this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. That is the highest mark by any player in the league.

"He's arguably the best receiver in the league," Wolford said. "He's a great leader for us and we'll definitely feel an impact to him not being out there, but guys gotta step up and we gotta rally if he's not able to go. We don't even know the extent of the injury yet though."

Kupp entered the game with 72 receptions, for a pace of 153 over a 17-game season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The NFL single-season record is 149 by Michael Thomas for the Saints in 2019.

Kupp finished the game with 3 catches for -1 yards. His -1 yards are a career-worst.

The Rams were without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who entered the concussion protocol on Tuesday and did not clear it before the game.