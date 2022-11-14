After Scott Miller is able to hang on to the ball at the 5-yard line, Leonard Fournette scores a short touchdown. (0:30)

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is likely to be ready for Tampa Bay's next game after its bye despite suffering a hip pointer Sunday against the Seahawks in Munich, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Buccaneers' next game is at the Browns in Week 12.

Fournette rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the Buccaneers' 21-16 victory before leaving in the fourth quarter with the injury.

He also threw an interception after taking a direct snap and attempting to complete a pass to quarterback Tom Brady, who slipped before the Seahawks' Tariq Woolen made the easy pick.

"Had he not slipped you would have seen his 42-inch vertical,'' coach Todd Bowles joked.

Brady recognized that the defense wasn't fooled.

"I tried to yell, 'Lenny no,' but it was too late,'' Brady said.

Rookie Rachaad White led the Buccaneers in rushing with 105 yards on 22 carries.

The Buccaneers improved to 5-5 with the victory and hold a one-game lead in the NFC South entering their bye.

Fournette leads the Buccaneers with 462 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.