BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen came out of the team's 33-30 overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings in a "good spot" with his right elbow injury and that the team will "see where he goes" when it comes to participation in practice this week.

Allen and McDermott said after the game that he was not impacted by the right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves that kept him out of the first two days of practice and limited on Friday.

"We're just one day at a time," McDermott said on Allen. The quarterback also was on the ground for several seconds after throwing his first of two interceptions against the Vikings in the fourth quarter/overtime. McDermott said that Allen was frustrated over the pick and was landed on when trying to tackle Patrick Peterson, but was OK. McDermott said, "[Allen] needed a second to gather himself a little there."

Allen completed 29 of 43 passes for 330 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and ran for 84 yards on six carries. He made multiple miscues in the second half/overtime of the loss, including fumbling the football on a botched snap with center Mitch Morse at the end of the fourth quarter when the Bills just needed to run out the clock.

"I think it was just one of those where he's going and the ball is just a little off kilter where Josh couldn't get to it," offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said on the play. "And then the ball's coming down. As we're trying to sneak it out of there. I think it was kind of a perfect storm. The ball being a little off, us trying to fire out."

Dorsey said that the playcalling was largely not limited by Allen's injury and that he was able to make the necessary throws. The only plays that were taken out of the plan were those he wasn't as comfortable with because of lack of rep or concepts he didn't feel great about in general.

"We're going to look and make sure we're doing the right things for [Allen] and in terms of calling [the game,]" Dorsey said. "... I think that's just something that at the end of the day, it's going to be part of us moving forward."

The Bills defense was without multiple starters in the loss to the Vikings, including safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau, and it showed. Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has been a healthy scratch for the last two games after rejoining the 53-man roster as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last Thanksgiving. He has not once been listed on the injury report since his return meaning he is physically healthy and fully participating.

"He's just not in a position where he's ready and we're going to continue to take it one day a time," McDermott said.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said that White is "getting closer" to returning. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds tweaked a groin injury in the loss and did not return. His availability for the Bills' upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns (1 p.m., CBS) is still to be seen.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow is also week-to-week with an ankle injury.