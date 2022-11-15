LOS ANGELES -- Testing showed that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a high right ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

There was no immediate word on how much time the star receiver will miss.

After Sunday's game, Rams coach Sean McVay said the injury "didn't look good" and "didn't sound good."

Kupp left the Rams' Week 10 loss in the fourth quarter after injuring the ankle while attempting to catch a pass from quarterback John Wolford. Kupp appeared to grab his right ankle after the play and was helped to the bench by the team's medical staff.

Entering the game, Kupp accounted for 35.7% of the Rams' catches this season, which is the highest mark by any player in the league. The receiver finished the game with three catches for a career-worst minus-1 yard.

Kupp entered the game with 72 receptions, for a pace of 153 over a 17-game season. The NFL single-season record is 149 set by the New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas in 2019.