The Houston Texans claimed former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin from the waiver wire, it was announced Tuesday.

Benjamin was released from the Cardinals on Monday after playing one snap in the team's win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 2020 seventh-round pick had 299 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns with the Cardinals this season. His best performance came in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints when he rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Rookie Dameon Pierce is the Texans' top running back, ranking fifth in the league with 772 yards. Rex Burkhead is second with 83 yards.