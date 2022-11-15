CHICAGO -- The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve Tuesday.

Herbert's 6.0 yards per rush are tied with Dallas' Tony Pollard for the highest output by a running back this season. Herbert's 643 rushing yards on 108 carries through 10 games rank just outside the top-10 and are the second most by a Bears player behind quarterback Justin Fields (749). The second-year running back has also scored four touchdowns.

Herbert sustained a hip injury on the Bears' final kick return against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. He has returned five kicks for 146 yards this season, and his absence may mean Chicago will go back to rookie Velus Jones Jr. on kickoff returns. Jones, a third-round wide receiver, was a healthy scratch in Weeks 9 and 10.

The Bears will now have the chance to evaluate sixth-round rookie Trestan Ebner, who has totaled 18 carries for 46 yards in 10 games. David Montgomery remains Chicago's lead rusher (115 carries, 434 yards, 2 TDs), but the contributions from Fields in the run game has the Bears boasting the NFL's top rushing offense at 201.4 yards per game.

The Bears have rushed for at least 200 yards in five straight games, including last Sunday's 31-30 loss to Detroit, which is tied for the third-longest streak in the Super Bowl era.

Herbert will have to miss at least four games before he can return and will first be eligible to come off IR ahead of Chicago's Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.