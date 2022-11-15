INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard underwent his second back surgery in five months on Tuesday, a procedure that is expected to officially end his frustrating season.

Leonard's agent, Malki Kawa, posted a video on Instagram showing Leonard in a hospital recovery room, offering a message directed to Colts fans.

"What's up Colts nation," Leonard said. "Just had back surgery. Feeling good, feeling great. Ready to get the recovery going and ready to get back out there. Let's get it."

Leonard, 27, was placed on injured reserve last week after suffering a setback in his road back from offseason back surgery. Leonard has been dealing with a recurring lower-leg pain that, finally, was diagnosed as being the result of an impinged nerve in his back.

He underwent surgery in June to address the problem and had a slow and methodical recovery that sidelined him for the season's first three games. After initially returning and sustaining a broken nose in Week 4, Leonard was back on the field in Weeks 8 and 9 before leaving practice early on Wednesday with a sensation that "felt different," according to interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Leonard, a three-time All-Pro selection, has been affected by lower leg pain for years and last year had ankle surgery. That makes this his third surgery since the summer of 2021 -- one he and the Colts hope will be the final procedure in this long-running saga.