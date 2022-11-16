Dan Orlovsky breaks down Josh Allen and the Bills' frustrating OT loss to the Vikings. (1:57)

Justin Jefferson rose to the occasion and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"It felt like it was unreal. Like a movie. The big games, the big moments, when people are looking for you to make a play, that's what I like the most."

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, on his unreal catch during the team's 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills

"It's fast. I looked up and it's halftime. And then, in the third quarter, it was like two drives, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God.' I mean it was quick. As a player, you don't realize it because you're in the moment. But for a coach, man, it flies by."

-- New Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday, on the difference between being a player and a coach. Saturday, who was a surprise hire, won his first career game on Sunday

"Yeah you got screwed. (we both did) I got you. DM me your address."

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt, replying to a fan on Twitter who said that his potential defensive touchdown being incorrectly blown dead ruined his parlay. Watt ended up paying the fan $1,000

"It's a division opponent undefeated in their place on Monday night. Can't get much better than that."

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, on his team's upset win over the formerly-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Heinicke also wore his teammates' gold and silver chains around his neck on the plane ride back