ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are adjusting their practice schedule because of a number of illnesses on the team.

Coach Sean McDermott said five players would be absent from Wednesday's practice because of illness, including defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive back Cam Lewis and fullback Reggie Gilliam.

With not enough healthy players available, McDermott said the Bills will do less 11-on-11 work Wednesday.

Quarterback Josh Allen also will be limited in practice Wednesday with the right elbow injury that limited him last week.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is not practicing due to a groin injury, while safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) is returning to practice after missing the last two games.