Wide receiver and punt returner Amari Rodgers, who was released by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, has been claimed off the waiver wire by the Houston Texans, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

Rodgers was released after the former 2021 third-round draft pick fumbled against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It was his fifth fumble of the season -- the most by any non-quarterback in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information research -- with four of those coming on punt returns.

He has averaged 8.3 yards per punt return this season.

Defensive back Desmond King II is the Texans' primary punt returner, averaging 6.9 yards per return on 13 attempts this season.

As a receiver, Rodgers has eight receptions for 95 yards over two seasons. The Texans' receiving corps is led by Brandin Cooks, who has 391 yards receiving, and Nico Collins, who has 354 yards.