COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers' season-long injury woes continued Wednesday as the Bolts placed defensive linemen Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington on injured reserve.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers signed defensive lineman Tyeler Davison from the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.

As the Chargers (5-4) prepare for a rematch with the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs (7-2), their defense appears a shell of what it was in Week 2, when the Bolts fell to the Chiefs 27-24.

Since that early loss, the Bolts have placed edge Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive lineman Austin Johnson, along with Ogbonnia and Covington, on injured reserve.

Their active roster is down to four healthy defensive linemen, a situation caused not only because of injuries but the team's decision last week to cut 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery -- a move coach Brandon Staley said was necessary because of competing visions between the team and player.

On offense, the Chargers also are continuing to deal with numerous injury issues, but appear to be turning a corner with at least two critical playmakers.

Staley said wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams would return to practice this week.

Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1 that has sidelined him for all but half a game since. Williams is working back from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 7.

Ogbonnia ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the 49ers and Covington suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the fourth quarter. The Bolts finished the game with only three healthy defensive linemen, a situation several players said was untenable.