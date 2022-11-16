Titans rule out multiple starters against Packers

Dan Orlovsky previews the upcoming Thursday night matchup between the Packers and the Titans. (1:19)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have ruled out multiple starters for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Starters ruled out Wednesday included center Ben Jones (concussion), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), kicker Randy Bullock (right calf) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip).

Backup safety Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) also was ruled out.

Jones suffered a concussion in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that Jones was in the concussion protocol. The short week made it more difficult for Jones to get cleared. Reserve lineman Corey Levin will get the start at center in Jones' place.

Hooker will miss his third consecutive game after injuring a shoulder in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. The Titans will turn to veteran safety Andrew Adams to start in Hooker's place.

Dupree is dealing with a hip injury that occurred in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. The veteran outside linebacker has been in and out of the lineup but has missed a total of four games this season.

Bullock tweaked his right calf during pregame warm-ups Sunday and was unavailable for kickoffs but was good on a 35-yard field goal attempt. Punter Ryan Stonehouse handled kickoffs for the Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee signed veteran kicker Josh Lambo to handle kicking duties on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Titans released wide receiver Chris Conley to open up a roster spot for Lambo.

The Titans listed starter Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and nickel cornerback Elijah Molden (groin) as questionable for Thursday.

For the Packers, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) have been ruled out. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are both listed as questionable with knee injuries after not practicing this week.