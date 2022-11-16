The Commanders hype up Taylor Heinicke as he puts on some impressive jewelry on the plane ride back to Washington. (0:19)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday.

Carson Wentz did not take part in the team's walk-through Wednesday. Rivera said Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been designated to return to practice after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Wentz, who worked out on an outdoor practice field, is eligible to return this week after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. Instead, Washington will keep rolling with Heinicke, who is 3-1 since replacing Wentz as the starter.

The Commanders are in the thick of the NFC wild-card race at 5-5 after Heinicke helped them beat previously unbeaten Philadelphia on Monday night.