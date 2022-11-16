THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is still in the concussion protocol but is expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

McVay said Stafford was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, which is a step in the process to be cleared from the protocol. McVay said he expects Stafford to be cleared on Friday, but that "it's not going to inhibit his ability to participate in practice, be a full participant in meetings, all that kind of stuff."

"It's just kind of following the necessary steps to fully be cleared," McVay said.

Stafford entered the concussion protocol on Nov. 8 after the team's medical staff determined that it was the "appropriate" move for the quarterback following the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McVay said he didn't have any indication during the game that Stafford was dealing with any concussion symptoms.

Stafford was limited in practice on Friday but remained in the protocol as the Rams hosted the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

This season, Stafford has completed 68.4% of his passes for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Quarterback John Wolford, who started on Sunday, did not practice on Wednesday. McVay said Wolford's neck was still sore from some of the hits he took in the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.